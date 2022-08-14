5 WWE Superstars who could replace Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 

Drew McIntyre is currently set to take on Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle next month, but recent injury news has cast a shadow of doubt over whether or not this match will take place.

McIntyre reportedly suffered a back injury and has since been pulled from several live events that he was already announced to be a part of. WWE already has the likes of Cody Rhodes, Big E, Rick Boogs, Randy Orton, and several other stars on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

That being said, if McIntyre is unable to compete in the United Kingdom next month, then there are several current and former stars who could step in.

#5. Seth Rollins already has a storyline with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins is yet to be handed a match at Clash at the Castle since Riddle is still out injured and the former world champion hasn't moved into any other storylines. Riddle is expected to give a health update on RAW tomorrow night and whilst Rollins' match could be announced as part of the interview, plans could always change.

Rollins is the only star who has recorded a win over Roman Reigns this year with a built-in feud all ready to go when WWE is prepared to pull the trigger. If McIntyre is unable to compete, then Rollins would be the perfect person to step in.

#4. Gunther

The current Intercontinental Champion retained his championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown and doesn't currently have a challenger for Clash at the Castle. Gunther is undefeated on the main roster and whilst it could ruin his push if he were to go against Reigns, he can still be considered someone who could believably defeat Roman.

The match could end DQ, which would allow Gunther to continue his undefeated streak, and it would then be a storyline that could pick up in a few months' time. Gunther already has one title, but he could be looking to hold all of the titles ahead of his career in WWE, as he is a former NXT UK Champion and also a popular face in the United Kingdom.

#3. The returning Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is one released WWE Superstar who is yet to sign with other promotions. Gargano has taken some time away from WWE to celebrate the birth of his son, Quill, and could now make his return to the company under the leadership of Triple H.

Gargano is a Triple H guy and rumors suggest that he could make his return following Vince McMahon's retirement. It would be interesting to see if WWE kept Reigns' opponent a secret and then allowed Gargano to be the surprise star to emerge through the curtain in Cardiff on September 3rd.

#2. Karrion Kross recently put Roman Reigns on notice

Karrion Kross recently made his return to WWE and this past week on SmackDown he put both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns on notice. Kross is a former NXT Champion and is expected to step into the title picture following Clash at the Castle, so this could just be WWE fast-forwarding the storyline.

Kross has proven several times with his caliber, and he could easily step in and face off against Roman Reigns in McIntyre's place. The WWE Universe in the United Kingdom would also be handed the gift of Scarlett.

#1. The returning Bray Wyatt could face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Bray Wyatt is another released superstar who could make his return to WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. The former world champion is yet to make any kind of move to another promotion, and rumors suggest that he could be on his way back.

Wyatt and Reigns are no strangers to one another and have had some classic matches both as singles stars and as part of The Shield and The Wyatt Family. Much like the above scenario with Gargano, it could be that the company decides to make Reigns' opponent a mystery and then unveil Wyatt's return on September 3rd.

