5 WWE Superstars who could replace Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Last Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris, The Vision took out Roman Reigns after he secured the victory in his match against Bronson Reed. However, Jey Uso tried saving his cousin but got taken down by the heavy hitters.

The following night on RAW, Jey stepped up to the heels and later joined forces with LA Knight against Bron Breakker and Broson Reed in a tag team match, where they lost. But things didn't stop there as The Vision brutally assaulted The YEET Master after the bout.

Knight tried to help, but got taken down by Breakker with a Spear before Reed sent him over the commentary desk. It was after this moment that Jimmy Uso ran down to the ring with a steel chair and chased the heels out of the ring before checking up on his twin, Jey Uso.

Given this situation, there is a possibility that Big Jim might not make it to SmackDown in Chicago, as he may need to look after Jey, who could be injured after being attacked on RAW. It is also possible that Jimmy could stay on the red brand in the coming weeks to help his brother against The Vision.

Now, let's explore five WWE Superstars who could replace Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

#5. WWE's Nigerian Giant Omos

Last month, Omos made his return in AAA Lucha Libre, the Mexican wrestling company acquired by WWE earlier this year. He competed for the first time in 203 days at Triplemania XXXIII, where he emerged victorious in the 2025 La Copa Bardahl.

However, The Nigerian Giant hasn't been featured in the Stamford-based promotion despite still being signed with the company, and that could change soon. In a shocking twist, the 33-year-old might appear on this week's episode of SmackDown and join forces with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn against Solo Sikoa and his MFTs. If this happens, he would be a perfect match for Talla Tonga.

#4. Andrade

Another WWE Superstar who could replace Jimmy Uso on the blue brand is Andrade. The Mexican star, currently teaming up with Rey Fenix, shares a storied history with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown.

Late last year, The Bloodline, led by Sikoa, ruthlessly attacked Andrade, alongside LA Knight and Apollo Crews, to set the stage for a Six-Man Tag Team Match on the December 20 episode of SmackDown, where they emerged victorious.

Given this angle, in a massive turn of events on the Friday night show in Chicago, the 35-year-old may join forces with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn against Sikoa and his crew. Arguably, with Rey Fenix standing beside Andrade, the babyfaces would be able to withstand the heels.

#3. Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made his debut on the April 4 episode of SmackDown and defeated Nathan Frazer in his first match in WWE. The star later replaced injured Rey Mysterio and faced El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 Night One. Sadly, he was defeated that night.

However, Fenix has continued to deliver top-notch performances during his in-ring actions despite his loss at The Show of Shows. After 'Mania, the former AEW star has slowly transitioned to the tag team division, teaming with Andrade.

If Andrade decides to align with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to stand against Solo Sikoa and his MFTs, Fenix could join his tag team partner. Sikoa has arguably made many babyfaces look like stars while feuding with them. Hence, WWE could have Rey Fenix join forces with Fatu and Sami to bring the star into the spotlight.

#2. & #1. Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer)

Fraxiom got called up to the main roster on the April 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, where they defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Los Garza (Angel and Berto) in their first match as a team on the main roster. The team has continued to achieve success in the blue brand, emerging victorious in most of their matches.

That said, if Jimmy Uso stays on RAW to help his brother, Axiom and Nathan might take his place and align with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to stand against the four members of the MFT on the upcoming Friday night show as part of a blockbuster storyline.

