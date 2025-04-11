5 WWE Superstars who could replace Judgment Day member and help Finn Balor win at WrestleMania

Finn Balor has been a key player on WWE television for years now. Be it on NXT, RAW, or SmackDown, The Prince has been a force to be reckoned with for around a decade now and there are no signs of the Irishman slowing down any time soon.

Balor has a massive match ahead of him. He will be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 41 against Bron Breakker, Penta, and his stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

JD McDonagh is normally the man who would have Finn Balor's back in a match like this, but unfortunately, he is out injured. He got hurt in a tag team match against The War Raiders and hasn't been seen since. Balor will need help, but he might have to look outside of The Judgment Day.

This article will take a look at five stars who could potentially replace JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day, even if temporarily, and help Finn at WrestleMania. This includes an absent giant, a star who might just want to get close to the title, and a fellow Irishman.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could replace Judgment Day member JD McDonagh and help Finn Balor win at WrestleMania.

#5. Sheamus could want to cost Bron Breakker his title by any means necessary

Sheamus is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He has done nearly all there is to do except winning the Intercontinental Title. It is the last step in him becoming a Grand Slam Champion. The biggest hurdle he has faced in securing the title has been current IC Champion Bron Breakker.

The Celtic Warrior isn't currently booked for WrestleMania 41. Many WWE fans thought that the Irishman would be involved in the Intercontinental Title picture, but he lost to Bron Breakker in January and hasn't been seen since.

Since Sheamus couldn't win the title he wanted, he could decide to cost Breakker the gold. The Celtic Warrior could show up and shockingly cost Bron the win, aligning with his fellow Irishman in the process. If Sheamus can't have the belt, neither should Bron.

#4. Omos could return to WWE as a member of The Judgment Day

Omos is a WWE star who isn't currently assigned to a brand. Despite that, he has been a force to be reckoned with in the company thanks to his massive stature. In fact, he even once held the RAW Tag Team Title.

The Nigerian Giant is not used often by WWE under Triple H's creative regime. In fact, he hasn't appeared on television once in around a year now. However, that could change at WrestleMania.

Omos could return as the newest member of The Judgment Day. Just as Raquel Rodriguez is Liv Morgan's muscle, Omos could be Finn's. He would almost guarantee Balor the Intercontinental Title.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura has teamed up with Finn Balor in the past

Shinsuke Nakamura is a pro wrestling legend. He was a massive star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Since joining WWE, he has held numerous titles, including mid-card gold, and the NXT Championship.

The King of Strong Style returned to WWE television late last year and won the United States Title. He went on to lose the belt back to LA Knight and hasn't done much since then.

Balor and Nakamura have a lot of history together as both friends and rivals. They were stablemates in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and teamed up on NXT. Nakamura joining The Judgment Day and helping Balor could be what he needs to have more consistent television time.

#2. Sami Zayn could shockingly help Finn and join The Judgment Day to get closer to the title

Sami Zayn is a beloved babyface. He is currently out of action in WWE following a brutal Unsanctioned Match with Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber Toronto, but it is assumed by many fans that he will soon be back.

There was a time when Zayn and Balor were friends, but that was a long time ago. Zayn battled The Judgment Day often over the past few years. As a result, he wouldn't likely join the group with the plan of helping them.

The Honorary Uce could help Finn get the Intercontinental Title and join The Judgment Day with a plan to end the group and win the gold himself. He has been a master manipulator in the past and that could come into play here. He lost to Bron Breakker, but if Finn gets the gold, perhaps Sami can take the belt from the Irishman.

#1. Andrade could use a change

Expand Tweet

Andrade is an incredible in-ring competitor. When it comes to putting on bangers, few can compare to the former WWE United States Champion. His bouts with Carmelo Hayes last year, for example, were all fantastic.

As good as El Idolo is, he has been lost in the shuffle on SmackDown. He has teased a storyline with Legado del Fantasma, but that is still a little below where the former WWE NXT Champion should be on the card.

Clearly, Andrade needs a change, and joining The Judgment Day could be that change. He could pop up at WrestleMania 41 and level Bron Breakker with his sick elbow strike, thus allowing Finn to win the gold. From there, it would be a new day for Andrade.

