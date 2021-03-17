5 WWE Superstars who could request their release before the end of the year

For many years, joining WWE was the one major dream for many professional wrestlers. After all, there was no other promotion that could give a proper competition to WWE. However, the dynamics have changed a lot in the last couple of years.

WWE possesses a massive roster of talent and one major problem with it is that many of them are left without any proper direction, especially superstars on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. This ultimately leads to frustration and dissatisfaction, which has led to multiple stars requesting their release from the company recently.

What went wrong for Andrade in #WWE?https://t.co/1c8vUTZc8g — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 13, 2021

Most recently, reports have emerged that the former WWE United States and NXT Champion Andrade has requested his release from the company. Naturally, the question now among the WWE Universe is - who could be next?

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could request their release from the company before the end of the year. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Cesaro (WWE SmackDown)

Back to the grind. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/gSt9m674Z5 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 22, 2021

For years now, Cesaro has been one of the most underrated stars on the main roster. Possessing incredible strength and wrestling abilities, Cesaro has all the qualities to become a main-event star but has never moved up to that spot.

The Swiss Cyborg has had quite a successful career in the tag team division in WWE, winning the tag team titles on seven occasions. However, fans want to see him compete for the world titles and also have a proper reign with either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

Advertisement

Recently, he got a decent push on Friday Night SmackDown and it seemed as if WWE was hinting towards him finally getting in the Universal title picture. However, that didn't happen and Cesaro has now started a feud with Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

There is a possibility that Cesaro may end up requesting his release to try something new with his career. He could become the face of any other wrestling promotion that he joins.

1 / 5 NEXT