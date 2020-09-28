5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns could defend the Universal Championship against after Clash Of Champions

The first month of Roman Reigns' time as the Universal Champion has been great. He is completely rejuvenated as a character, with Paul Heyman by his side. The Big Dog successfully defended his title at Clash of Champions, destroying Jey Uso to the point where Jimmy Uso threw in the towel.

It seems like the story between Reigns and the Usos might be done, for now at least. We could see a new challenger step up to the 'Tribal Chief', perhaps in time for Hell in a Cell. Whoever is in the position, Roman Reigns will likely elevate them to a whole different level.

The Universal Champion is operating at the highest possible level, with every aspect of his being nailed perfectly. He has almost single-handedly made SmackDown the hottest brand in wrestling. The match Reigns had at Clash of Champions with Jey Uso was great. That being said, there are many other great matches waiting for him.

Here are five WWE Superstars Roman Reigns could defend the Universal Championship against, now that Clash of Champions is out of the way.

#5 Otis could cash in against Roman Reigns (and fail)

As long as Otis holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, he will always remain an option to challenge for the Universal Championship. He is currently in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison over his prized possession. Instead of playing the heel's games, Otis could attempt to trade the briefcase for the Universal Title.

But the caveat here is that he would fail spectacularly. If Otis even sniffs a cash-in on Roman Reigns, he will instantly get obliterated by The Big Dog. There is no way he is going to entertain Otis' shenanigans.

If WWE is simply looking to get rid of the Money in the Bank briefcase for this term, Reigns would thwart any attempted cash-in by Otis. An extended beatdown on the beloved Superstar would further earn Reigns more heel heat from the WWE fans.

This wouldn't happen on a pay-per-view, as Otis isn't that serious of a star to warrant a spot alongside Roman Reigns. However, it would make for a fun segment on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.