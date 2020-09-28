Another WWE pay-per-view inside the ThunderDome is in the books, with Clash of Champions being a middle-of-the-road show. WWE had to alter the theme of the event, from "Every title will be on the line" to "Every match is for a title" due to a few Superstars being unable to compete.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was scrapped, while a few matches were moved around to restore some balance to Clash of Champions. There were seven matches at the show, not including Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura's victory over the Lucha House Party on the Kickoff Show.

Some matches were paint by the numbers, but Clash of Champions did host some enthralling title bouts and had its fair share of surprises. One match might even be considered among the best in WWE for the year. But what other matches stood out over the others?

Here is every match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Bayley vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)

While not a bad match, Asuka's impromptu challenge for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship was merely a part of the angle between the Role Model and Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions. With Nikki Cross absent from the show, the current RAW Women's Champion stepped up.

Anybody else could have stepped up and challenged Bayley over here, with Asuka's involvement not amounting to anything at all. The two wrestled well for the sub-three minutes they got before Bayley intentionally got herself disqualified by hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a steel chair.

The SmackDown Women's title match as itself was the worst at Clash of Champions, only because the story focused on everything but the match. After Bayley retained her title via DQ, Sasha Banks returned and immediately went after her former best friend.

This segment was pretty good, but the standalone match was just there for the sake of having a Championship match. That is why it is at the bottom of this list.

Grade: C