5 WWE Superstars other than Roman Reigns who should get pushed in SmackDown's new era

Roman Reigns is the face of SmackDown and has been for nearly a year now. While that was the original intention when he was drafted to Smackdown in 2019, it took a little while because of his 5-month hiatus in between.

SmackDown has officially entered the post-Thunderdome era and, with the crowds back, things could be more exciting than ever. Apart from Roman Reigns, here are five stars who should get a push in SmackDown's new era.

#5. Cesaro - Another push lost on SmackDown?

Cesaro has been one of SmackDown's shining stars in 2021

Cesaro started 2021 with great promise on SmackDown and, up until the mid-point of the year, seemed to be going well. Not only was Cesaro receiving the biggest singles push of his career, but it involved clean victories over Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. He also emerged as a Universal Championship contender against Roman Reigns.

It was all going well, even when it was obvious that Cesaro wasn't going to become the Universal Champion so quickly. All of that came crashing to an end because of circumstances outside of Cesaro's control.

It was reported that Edge chose Seth Rollins as his SummerSlam opponent. At Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins finally defeated Cesaro before repeating the feat on SmackDown to qualify for the Money in the Bank 2021 ladder match.

With the crowds returning on the July 16 edition of SmackDown, Cesaro seemingly began a feud with Otis and Chad Gable (Alpha Academy). It looks like a big step down the ladder for Cesaro, who was closing in on Universal title contendership again.

Cesaro originally challenged Roman Reigns to a match at Hell in a Cell before Seth Rollins attacked him on SmackDown. With SmackDown in a new era, it would make a lot of sense for Cesaro to be one of the big beneficiaries. His feud with Otis and Chad Gable could simply serve as filler until he takes a step back up.

Gradually building him back up to Universal title contendership would be the best course of action. However, it also wouldn't be surprising if WWE drafts Cesaro from SmackDown to RAW this year.

