5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns is yet to face

The Roman Empire is here to stay

I'm not exaggerating by any means when I say that Roman Reigns has been WWE's go-to guy for the majority of the last decade. From his main roster debut with The Shield to the faction's eventual face turn and to a singles run, The Big Dog has certainly had a storied career in the WWE.

Roman Reigns turned 35 yesterday but he's already achieved a lot during his WWE career. He's a four-time world champion, a Grand Slam Champion, has won the Royal Rumble, and has even beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While he did get flak from the fans for overcoming The Deadman and has had a love-hate relationship with the WWE Universe, Reigns has been a babyface for as long as one can remember.

The Big Dog has now spent a decade with the company and has faced a host of WWE Superstars. He's had a feud or a match with possibly every household name that you can think of. Having said that, there are still a few Superstars with whom Reigns is yet to square off inside the squared circle. Let us have a look at five of them.

#5 MVP

MVP made his full return to WWE earlier this year

MVP made his first WWE appearance in almost eight years when he made a backstage appearance during RAW 25 in 2018. Two years later, the man known as Montel Vontavious Porter participated in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in what seemed like a one-off appearance. However, MVP would return to RAW a few weeks later, signaling that he had indeed returned to the company full-time.

Now, the major reason why Roman Reigns hasn't squared off with MVP can be attributed to the fact that the two have barely been active together on WWE's roster. The latter's original run in WWE came in the 2000s and since his return, he's been a mainstay on RAW while Reigns is on SmackDown.

This doesn't mean that the two will never square off in a WWE ring. There's always the chance of bringing Reigns face to face with MVP using the brand-to-brand invitational rule. The fact that MVP now manages Bobby Lashley could also be used as an angle to put up a match or two between the former and Roman Reigns. Obviously though, there's only one way the match is likely to lead given the fact that MVP is in his twilight years while The Big Dog is enjoying his prime years.