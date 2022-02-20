5 WWE superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns stunned the world by defeating Goldberg with relative ease at Elimination Chamber. While fans had high hopes from the match, what happened went beyond expectations.

The unbelievable has happened, however, as Reigns has retained his title at the Chamber. Moreover, his arch-nemesis Brock Lesnar has captured the WWE title, thus setting up a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38.

The Showcase of Immortals is roughly six weeks away, and anything could happen between now and then. Though Reigns is scheduled to defend his title at the event, there's no guarantee that he will manage to hold on to it until the big event.

While it is doubtful that Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line on RAW, Reigns may be expected to do so on SmackDown. On our list, we will discuss five WWE superstars who can challenge Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 38.

#5 - Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is a logical choice to face Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins managed to pull some strings after the Day 1 PPV and landed himself a Universal title opportunity, despite being drafted to RAW. He employed numerous mind games and tactics to get into Roman Reign's head, which he succeeded in doing.

However, the plan backfired on him as he had to face Reigns' wrath. The brutal chair shots were heard around the world and fans loved the former Shield member adding up another chapter to their vast history.

While fans anticipated a full-blown feud after such a great match, the two went their way. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently scheduled to lock horns in a Royal Rumble rematch at the Madison Square Garden house show on March 5.

It's a house show and the result is almost certainly going in favor of Reigns. But it's still a title match. However, a match between the two titans on SmackDown can be expected as well.

