“I don't want to overstay my welcome” - Big E reveals how long he will continue to wrestle for WWE

WWE Champion Big E feels like he can go on for a few more years, with things looking brighter than ever for him.

Big E, who turned 35 in March, had the best run of his life in 2021. The year saw him become the face of RAW after winning the prestigious WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Speaking to Gary Stonehouse of The Sun, Big E revealed that he felt 35 was a good time to get out as he didn't want to overstay his welcome. But recent examples of the likes of Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton still going strong in their forties have made him change his mind:

“I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up. So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I was talking to one of our refs, Rod Zapata, and I’ve known him since I got to FCW - so I’ve known him for 12 years. We’ve talked about how I’d spoken about getting out at 35 but I think, in many ways, a lot of wrestlers' primes are like 35, 40," revealed Big E.

He went on to list a few of the veterans on the roster and how their longevity has inspired him to go on for longer:

"We’re seeing Bobby Lashley now having his best run in his mid-40s. We have so many guys now… Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler - so many guys in their 40s performing at such a high level. They look great and are aging well. So, I don't know if I’m going to wrestle into my forties as I always told myself that I would make sure I was out before then, but my body feels great. In the ring, I feel leaner and my cardio is getting better. There’s so much about where I’m at physically that I’m really appreciating. So, if my body holds up, I’m feeling good and it makes sense, then we’ll keep going for a few more years," stated Big E.

Big E was ambushed by Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed the formation of an unlikely alliance as Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens teamed up to assault Big E and Bobby Lashley. The duo attacked the WWE champion and The All Mighty after a main event that saw Lashley pin Owens for the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

All four men will stand across from each other in the ring at Day 1 in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Arjun