Update on how long Mustafa Ali has left on his WWE contract - reports

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has over a year left on his current contract, as per reports.

Unhappy with his current direction in the company, the SmackDown star has been very vocal about asking for his release from Vince McMahon's promotion. However, there has been no official response from the company's end on this matter with reports stating that management doesn't want to let go of the star.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, the former Retribution leader has well over a year left on his current contract. It should be noted that the exact date of contract expiration is still not known.

The high-flyer asked for his release for the first time on January 16, in a social media post stating that he had a message that was "much bigger" than his pro wrestling dreams.

Ali again asked for his release from the contract before Royal Rumble through a post on Twitter, but once again there was no response from WWE.

Mustafa Ali never won a championship in his WWE career

Mustafa Ali signed with WWE in 2016 where he was initially assigned to the Crusierweight Division. During his time on 205 Live, Ali gained the attention of Chairman Vince McMahon, leading to him being on the SmackDown brand.

The Heart of 205 Live has since then been used by the company in several storylines, only to be dropped afterward. One of the most notable works of Ali's career came when he was revealed as the leader of Retribution. However, the storyline did not last long; fans were critical of Retribution’s booking from the start, and WWE ultimately disbanded the group.

Ali was then part of a tag team with Mansoor after which he turned on the latter to set up a match between the two at the WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Once the feud ended with Mansoor’s win at Crown Jewel, Mustafa was eventually written off television.

Mustafa Ali's last match inside the squared circle was in October last year when he competed against Drew McIntyre on an episode of SmackDown.

