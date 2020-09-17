5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns must beat to draw more heat

After what seemed like an eternity, WWE finally did the unthinkable and turned Roman Reigns heel upon his return at SummerSlam 2020. Roman Reigns has been a part of the main roster for around 8 years at this point, and has spent the majority of his time as a babyface.

It got to a point where fans were tired of WWE trying to shove Reigns down their throat. But everything changed when The Big Dog destroyed Braun Strowman and The Fiend at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Roman Reigns is now the Universal Champion on SmackDown, and is currently all set to take on Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. He is bound to target a string of babyfaces in the near future, to establish himself as the most dominant heel in all of WWE. Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns needs to beat, to garner as much heat as possible.

#5 The Fiend vs Roman Reigns

The Fiend

Roman Reigns attacked The Fiend during the final moments of SummerSlam 2020. Mere days later, Roman joined hands with Paul Heyman and went on to meet The Fiend and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback. In the end, Reigns hit The Fiend with a classic heel move: the low blow. He then proceeded to hit a thunderous Spear on Strowman, and pinned him to win the Universal title.

It was clear as day that WWE went with this finish to protect The Fiend. Somewhere down the line though, The Fiend needs to get pinned by Roman Reigns. The Fiend has always wowed the WWE Universe, most notably during his feud with Seth Rollins.

The fans were frustrated when Goldberg pinned The Fiend in early 2020, and Reigns putting him down could possibly garner him some much-needed heat as well.

The Fiend could even the score later on, but Roman Reigns defeating him in dominant fashion is bound to help The Big Dog's standing as a ruthless villain.