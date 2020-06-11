5 WWE Superstars who said no to Total Divas (and the reasons why)

Some Superstars have rejected the chance to be on Total Divas.

Twenty women have been Total Divas cast members since 2013.

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch did not appear on Total Divas

In 2013, seven WWE women allowed cameras to follow their lives inside and outside of the wrestling business on the first season of E! reality show Total Divas.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo, Naomi and Natalya featured on the show’s first season, while they were later joined by Alicia Fox, Paige, Rosa Mendes and Summer Rae.

Since then, another nine women from WWE have been cast members on Total Divas, including Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, whilst the latest season even starred UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Regular viewers of both WWE and Total Divas will know, though, that not every top female Superstar has agreed to participate on the reality series. In fact, since the show began, four women have confirmed that they do not want to be a Total Divas cast member, with another rejecting the opportunity to return as a guest star.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who said no to appearing on Total Divas, as well as the reasons behind their decisions.

#5 AJ Lee

AJ Lee left WWE in 2015, two years after Total Divas began

Anyone who watched WWE RAW in 2013 will know exactly why AJ Lee refused to be a cast member on Total Divas.

The three-time Divas Champion was among the most high-profile female talents on WWE’s main roster when Total Divas began, so it came as a surprise to Vince McMahon when she said she did not want to appear on the reality show.

Speaking in a 2017 Q&A, Lee revealed that McMahon “got a kick out of it” when he found out that she declined the opportunity to be part of Total Divas.

The WWE Chairman decided to give Lee a live microphone on RAW to explain her reasons for turning down the offer.

“He came up to me at RAW and was like, ‘So you don’t wanna do the show?’ I said, ‘No,’ and he’s like, ‘Okay, well, tell us why today,’ and that was it. They gave me a live mic and I guess nobody knew I was doing it.”

Lee went on to insult the entire cast of Total Divas, describing them as “cheap, interchangeable, expandable, useless women”, and McMahon later said backstage that he was “so proud” of her promo.

