5 WWE Superstars who sang their own entrance theme

WWE Superstars started using entrance themes en masse in 1980s. The likes of Gorgeous George and Mildred Burke had innovated the use of music to enhance their gimmicks decades earlier, and Sgt. Slaughter was one of the finest wrestlers to enter to a piece of music in WWE. Nowadays, every WWE Superstar uses an entrance theme and an exception to the tradition is hard to find.

Tommaso Ciampa, as a heel, brilliantly walked down the entrance ramp without music, soaking in the jeers of the NXT fans. However, he soon started using an admittedly excellent theme. What Ciampa didn't accomplish was the honor of singing his own entrance theme. Certain WWE Superstars have donned their musical caps and went on to sing their themes, and most such themes have turned out to be quite popular.

Here is a list of 5 instances of WWE Superstars singing their own entrance themes.

#5 Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth (What's Up)

R-Truth is a consistently entertaining presence on the periodically uninteresting episodes of WWE events. Although the 24/7 title chase has become stale as of late, he still manages to infuse some fun into it from time to time.

Whether through his hilarious "my bad" segments or through his masterful ability to engage with the audience, the two-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion can be trusted to provide some enjoyment.

R-Truth is no stranger to singing his own theme song, and the current version of the character sings his song live on the way to the ring. Despite his lower-card status, he is a popular presence, and his calls of "What's Up" are enthusiastically answered by a large section of the spectators.

During the Attitude Era, R-Truth wrestled in WWE as K-Kwik. He performed his theme song at that point as well.

