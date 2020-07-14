5 WWE Superstars who saved other Superstars' careers

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar saved the careers of two current WWE Superstars.

Very few fans might know that The Miz saved the career of a current WWE female Superstar.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns saved the careers of two current WWE Superstars

WWE is the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. It is the dream of nearly every upcoming professional wrestler to become a WWE Superstar one day, and to and perform in Vince McMahon's ring.

Not every wrestler manages to earn a contract from the organization, and even after a pro wrestler signs with WWE, it is not guaranteed that he will become a megastar. WWE has a stacked roster, and there is a possibility that a few Superstars won't get enough opportunities to showcase their talent.

The fans have witnessed how released Superstars leave WWE and make a name for themselves in other companies. However, some talents are too special to be released. When the top management fails to recognize the talent, sometimes the employees urge them to give the extraordinary stars one more opportunity to prove themselves.

A majority of the Superstars have captured the golden chance that they received and achieved a lot of success in WWE. In this article, we will look at those five WWE Superstars who owe their careers to other stars.

#5 Brock Lesnar saved Big Show's WWE Career

WWE veteran Big Show is one of the most famous Superstars worldwide. The World's Largest Athlete has seized everyone's attention with his unusual physical appearance. Big Show is a 6-time WWE Champion now, and he will probably lock horns with Randy Orton at Extreme Rules this month.

During his recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Talksport, Big Show revealed that he might not have such a long career in WWE had it not been for Brock Lesnar. He credited The Beast Incarnate for saving his career when the company did not have a storyline.

"[WWE] sent me down to Louisville after a knee surgery to rehabilitate and they kind of left me there for 10 months. They didn’t have creative for me and I kind of think it was one of those things where “this kid needs to go away and learn something," the 6-time WWE Champion said.

Since he had worked a lot with Brock Lesnar in OVW, the backstage staff thought of inserting him in a feud with The Beast on the main roster. Even Lesnar agreed to a rivalry with him.

"Vince said to me ‘so you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ And then it went a long and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said ‘he’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity," Big Show continued.

The 7 feet tall giant has put over many Superstars in his legendary career. He recently joined Netflix for a sitcom titled The Big Show Show.

