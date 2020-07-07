WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar responsible for saving 6-time World Champion's career; Action against Roman Reigns?; Sasha Banks complains about top Superstar to McMahon - 7 July 2020

Details on former WWE Champion's contract and future, and more!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Roman Reigns/Sasha Banks

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors, updates and stories from the world of WWE.

On today's edition we will talk about why Vince McMahon refused to give 3-time World Champion and current RAW Superstar a pay hike despite his contract being over.

Also, we will take a look at why The Boss Sasha Banks has made a complaint to Vince McMahon against top RAW Superstar. With many Superstars like Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens not showing up for tapings, we will discuss what WWE may have in store for them.

#5 Big Show credits Brock Lesnar for saving his WWE career

The Big Show is a former 6-time World Champion. Even so, he has never truly been 'the guy' and has mostly helped other Superstars get over. However, in an interesting tidbit, Big Show revealed to Alex McCarthy of Talkpsort that he credits Brock Lesnar for the resurgence of his career.

Though Big Show is an iconic name now, there was a time when his WWE career seemed to be in trouble. Even after being an on-screen talent and former World Champion, the company had sent him to developmental not being happy with his work.

"[WWE] sent me down to Louisville after a knee surgery to rehabilitate and they kind of left me there for 10 months. They didn’t have creative for me and I kind of think it was one of those things where “this kid needs to go away and learn something.”

Big Show revealed that he worked a lot with Lesnar in OVW which was the reason why he was chosen to feud with Brock Lesnar on the main roster as well. A move that essentially saved his dwindling career.

"Vince said to me ‘so you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ And then it went a long and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said ‘he’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity."

