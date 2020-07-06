Reason why Vince McMahon rejected Rey Mysterio's demand for a pay rise reportedly revealed

The reported news of Rey Mysterio WWE's status has rocked the fanbase.

Will the 45-year-old WWE legend end up leaving WWE soon?

Rey Mysterio.

It was reported earlier in the day that Rey Mysterio's WWE contract had come to an end and the 45-year-old legend has been working without a contract.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more details about Rey Mysterio's current status in the company.

Rey Mysterio reportedly asked for a pay hike and Vince McMahon turned him down. The reason, of course, came down to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the business. WWE has already released a long list of Superstars in the past few months and giving Rey Mysterio a bump in pay was not something Vince McMahon was too keen about.

Meltzer noted that Mysterio has not signed a new deal yet and the company is trying to book him for a singles match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules with an 'Eye for an Eye' stipulation. Meltzer added that Mysterio's contract probably expired months ago.

As speculated by Meltzer, there was a time when WWE may have felt that Mysterio could be on his way out, which is why they booked the eye injury angle. The idea was to write him off TV with a career-ending eye injury if he did choose to leave. However, he has not, and WWE may still try to agree on terms with regards to a new deal.

Meltzer noted the following:

So, yeah, there's a lot to that, but the short version of the story is that his contract expired. I thought since he'd been on TV that he may have signed, but in fact, he has not signed. What happened was, he was asked for a raise, and Vince had said you know, 'Look at the situation we're in, umm, we just got rid of a bunch of people.

Anyway, he was not signed, and they have booked, or they were trying to book a match for Extreme Rules with Rey and Seth Rollins singles.

I think his contract expired months ago.

Will Rey Mysterio leave WWE?

As surprising as it may sound, Rey Mysterio is legally allowed to appear in any other promotion, including AEW, as he is contractually not obligated to work for WWE. However, Meltzer stated that he felt Mysterio wouldn't turn his back on WWE, and Vince McMahon would also not want him to work somewhere else.

The main idea behind Rey Mysterio working for WWE is to set up Dominik's wrestling career in the company. While money is also a factor, Mysterio reportedly wants his son to make his debut in WWE and that could keep him in the company.

As stated earlier, Vince McMahon would not want to lose Rey Mysterio to any other company, especially AEW, where The Young Bucks and Cody have a good relationship with Mysterio.

More details should be on their way soon and we'll keep you up to date as always.