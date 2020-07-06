Details of the planned 'Eye for an Eye' match stipulation for Extreme Rules reportedly revealed

WWE had a crazy stipulation match planned for Extreme Rules!

WWE is yet to announce the Extreme Rules match officially.

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio could be an 'Eye for an Eye' match

As we had reported earlier, Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has expired, and the Superstar is currently working without a contract. Despite his contract status, Rey Mysterio is reportedly set to compete at Extreme Rules in a singles match against Seth Rollins. You can check out all the details on Rey Mysterio's contract and WWE future here.

Dave Meltzer additionally reported that there was a plan to book Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules in an 'Eye for an Eye match'. As crazy and brutal as it sounds, the Superstar who would take out his opponent's eye first would end up winning the match. No count outs. No pinfalls. No submissions. Just an 'Eye for an Eye'!

The following was revealed in the Wrestling Observer report:

It should be noted that the match has not been officially announced, but the storyline direction on RAW certainly hints at WWE booking the stipulation.

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins could happen at WWE Extreme Rules

Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Seth Rollins has been designed to facilitate the impending in-ring debut of Dominik. While that may not happen at Extreme Rules, there is a good chance that Rey Mysterio's young son steps into the squared circle for his very first match at SummerSlam. It could even happen later depending on the COVID-19 situation and the current status of Dominik's training.

The storyline is ideally built around the 'Eye for an Eye' gimmick as Seth Rollins took out Mysterio after shoving his eye into the steel steps a few weeks ago.

Mysterio was written off TV as a result of the eye injury suffered during the attack, and the Master of 619 has since appeared in a few satellite video segments from his home to keep the angle going. He even appeared on RAW recently along with his son, and it all ended in a predictably chaotic brawl.

The line 'eye for an eye' was used by Dominik himself a few weeks ago, and it seems clear as day that the WWE wants it to have the stipulation at Extreme Rules.

Rollins almost took out Humberto Carrillo's eye on the most recent episode of RAW, which was another hint of the potential Extreme Rules match stipulation.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show or whatever the PPV is called now?