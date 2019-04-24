5 WWE Superstars set to be pushed post Superstar Shake-Up

WWE Superstar Shake-up

The month of April is arguably the best time of the year for any WWE fan given the fanfare surrounding WrestleMania and the night after it. An integral part of it is the Superstar Shake-Up, which has attracted a lot of attention over the past few years with the prospect of NXT superstars being transitioned to the main roster and dream matches becoming a reality with the likes of AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor vs Brock Lesnar being orchestrated by the WWE Creative.

This year's Superstar Shake-Up has been no different with several big names exchanging spots between Raw and Smackdown Live while several deserving NXT and 205 Live competitors have also made the jump to the mainstream business. With these changes generally having a huge impact on how WWE plans to go ahead with their bookings, here are five superstars are sure to have a great year ahead post the Superstar Shake-Up.

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles

Ever since his record breaking run as WWE Champion came to an abrupt end in late 2018, AJ Styles has been relegated to the mid-card and a subsequent transfer to Monday Night Raw post WrestleMania 35. With Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns not on the roster anymore, Raw does not have many main-event talents available to challenge Seth Rollins for his newly acquired WWE Universal Championship and who better to do so than the Phenomenal AJ Styles?

With the former US and WWE Champion ticking all the requirements for a bonafide main-eventer, he could be the face of the red brand for the foreseeable future with Styles even having a go at the Rollins in the upcoming PPV, Money in the Bank, setting up a dream match much to the delight of the WWE Universe. With a genuine lack of crowd puller in the Raw roster's main-event scene, AJ Styles could be the ideal answer.

