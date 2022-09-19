5 WWE Superstars who were severely injured & miraculously finished the match

The world of professional wrestling, including WWE, can be cruel and punishing at times. There are moments that define a wrestler, whether it's a title victory that is etched into the minds of all wrestling fans forever or defying the odds and vanquishing a rival.

Another aspect of wrestling that earns respect and kudos from the WWE Universe is a wrestler defying the odds of sustaining an injury during a match yet going on to finish the bout. This has happened several times in the sports entertainment world of WWE.

Over the years, many fan-favorite superstars have sustained severe injuries during their bouts but have gone on to showcase their courage and produce stellar performances.

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars who finished their matches with severe injuries.

#5. A tragic and 'Hart' breaking end for a WWE Hall of Famer

As one of the greatest in-ring technicians of all time, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart may be one of the best wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. The Hall of Famer has won many accolades and championships, wrestled feuds with his brother Owen, Razor Ramon, Diesel, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith, and many others.

Hart's career came to a tragic end after suffering a career-ending concussion at the hands of Goldberg at WCW Starrcade 1999. The Hall of Famer smashed Hart in the head when he seemingly mistimed the kick.

The Hitman would finish the match but would continue to suffer the effects of the concussion. Miraculously, Bret Hart wrestled several more matches into 2000 before he was forced to stop altogether.

Hart would later announce his retirement from professional wrestling.

#4. 'The Demon King' is humanized due to injury

Finn Balor is perhaps one of the most underutilized and gifted performers in WWE today. The Prince became the first-ever Universal Champion in 2016, but unfortunately, his victory came at a heavy price.

Balor wrestled Seth Rollins in the tournament finals to be crowned the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam. The Demon King, however, suffered a separated shoulder after being on the receiving end of a Buckle Bomb from the Visionary against the ringside barricade.

The former United States Champion would finish the match and be crowned the first-ever Universal Champion but was forced to vacate the title the following night on RAW.

This would be the only time Finn Balor has won a world title in the promotion.

#3. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' suffers a heartbreaking tear

John Cena was at the top of the wrestling world and was involved in a feud with Randy Orton in late 2007. Cena had a match with Mr. Kennedy in the final RAW leading into No Mercy, where he was scheduled to face Orton for the WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, that match never took place. During the bout between Cena and Kennedy, the 16-time world champion would suffer a torn pectoral muscle. This came after he executed a basic arm drag takedown on Kennedy.

Amazingly, Cena would finish the match and even receive an RKO from Orton on the announcers' table during the post-match shenanigans.

John Cena made his comeback as a surprise entrant in the 2008 Royal Rumble match and won the contest by last eliminating Triple H.

#2. Game Over from Triple H

Multi-time world champion Triple H entered 2001 based off of a fantastic year dominating the WWE Championship scene. The Game was in the middle of a unique storyline teaming up with his former rival Steve Austin as they formed the team known as Two-Man Power Trip.

Austin and Triple H had a tag match against Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Towards the end of the match, The King of Kings attacked Jericho with a sledgehammer as he tore his quadriceps muscle.

Triple H would finish the match and would even be on the receiving end of the Walls of Jericho on the announcers' table. He was out of action until January 2002, making his epic return in Madison Square Garden to a huge ovation from the fans in attendance.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin suffers a stunning neck injury at WWE SummerSlam 1997

Stone Cold was on the rise as one of WWE's top babyfaces in 1997. He was being groomed to become the Intercontinental Champion as Austin feuded with the late Owen Hart, culminating in a match at SummerSlam.

The Texas Rattlesnake would take a Tombstone Piledriver from Hart during the closing moments of the match, where things went terribly wrong. Austin landed on his head and injured his neck.

Austin would roll-up Owen to get the pinfall victory but would be out of action for several months. Stone Cold Steve Austin would eventually return to the ring by late 1997 but changed his wrestling style because of the injury.

Who do you think was the bravest of these courageous wrestlers? Let us know in the comments section below.

