2020 has been one of the most interesting years in WWE history. The ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has dealt a heavy blow to the company. WWE had already canceled a major chunk of its international tour. To date, there is still no guarantee on when fans can expect to return to WWE live events.

The company has also come under a lot of criticism in regards to how they dealt with the pandemic. Many have taken the company to task for continuing to tape shows during the pandemic.

Undeterred by all the criticism, WWE continued to produce its weekly shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Over the past few months, a few Superstars have stepped up to the challenge and become an indispensable part of WWE programming. Names like Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley, and Seth Rollins, who were at their lowest this time last year, have become the talk of the town.

On the other side of the spectrum, there have been a plethora of superstars who have fallen off the radar over the past few months. That is either due to their personal concerns about the pandemic or because the company just doesn't know what to do with them. As such, some Superstars have found themselves in a tricky spot at the moment.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have been underutilized over the past few months.

#5 Naomi

Naomi is a former Smackdown Women's Champion

One of the most talented performers in WWE's women's division, Naomi has been off WWE programming often over the past year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her triumphant return to WWE in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Orlando-native's debuted a new look that garnered praise from both the fans and media.

However, the last few months haven't been great for Naomi. The rise of Bayley and Sasha Banks and the duo's stranglehold over WWE's women's division has meant that some of the other performers have been sidelined. Naomi has been one of them. The former WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale winner hasn't been a part of anything noteworthy throughout 2020.

Her current feud with Lacey Evans doesn't seem like it's going anywhere. Following her loss to Evans on the July 17 episode of SmackDown, the hashtag #NoamiDeservesBetter started trending on social media. Noami thanked the fans for their support.

Well, we are in total agreement with their sentiment. Naomi certainly deserves better. Given her talent, she should be Bayley's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship not doing Karaoke segments with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.