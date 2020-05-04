Kevin Owens' injury layoff period reportedly revealed

Kevin Owens

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is the latest Superstar to suffer an injury and he will be on the sidelines for a few weeks. Owens reportedly suffered an injury during his WrestleMania 36 match against Seth Rollins.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has given us an update on Owens' ankle injury and revealed how long he will be out for:

"Regarding the Kevin Owens ankle injury, it happened at WrestleMania. The spot it happened is unknown as apparently he never felt a thing during the match and then the next day his ankle was swollen. He expects to be out a few more weeks."

Kevin Owens' injury at WrestleMania 36

Kevin Owens recently spoke to Canada's RDS about his current status, where he revealed that he suffered an injury at WrestleMania 36. He said that he would be going in for an X-Ray soon and that he injured himself during the epic dive that he made in the match.

He also said that WWE "doesn't require" Superstars to be at shows if they did not want to.

"The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present because I preferred to be at home with my family." (H/T WhatCulture)

Kevin Owens has not been on WWE television since that great match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36. The match, at first, ended in Owens' favor, after Rollins hit him with the bell. It was then restarted, this time with No Disqualification rules. Owens won yet again, which brought an end to this feud which had begun a few months earlier.

The RAW Superstar had teamed up with Samoa Joe during their feud with Rollins, Murphy, and AOP on the Red brand a couple of months ago.