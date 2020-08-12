5 WWE Superstars Shane McMahon is friends with in real life

Shane McMahon has had more on-screen allies in the last few years than some WWE Superstars have in their entire career.

Following his return to WWE in 2016, Shane McMahon worked alongside Daniel Bryan as an authority figure on SmackDown. During this time, he formed brief alliances with certain babyface Superstars on the roster before becoming tag team partners with The Miz in late 2018.

The Miz and Shane McMahon held the SmackDown Tag Team titles but their alliance did not last for very long, with Shane O’Mac turning heel on his tag team partner in the build-up to WrestleMania 35.

Since then, Shane McMahon has joined forces with Superstars including Drew McIntyre and Elias, and he now finds himself working with even more WWE men and women following the introduction of RAW Underground.

Now, those are some examples of people that Shane McMahon’s WWE character has gotten along with, but what about behind the scenes?

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who are friends with Shane McMahon in real life.

#5 Bobby Lashley is friends with Shane McMahon

Bobby Lashley (w/Donald Trump) defeated Umaga (w/Vince McMahon) in the Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. Following that match, the storyline continued between Lashley and Vince McMahon, with Shane McMahon also playing a prominent role.

Shane McMahon went on to face Lashley on five occasions in the two months that followed WrestleMania, with the most memorable match coming at Backlash when Vince McMahon won the ECW World Championship from Lashley in a three-on-one handicap match which also involved Shane McMahon and Umaga.

Lashley, who left WWE in 2008, said in a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated that he did not have any animosity with Vince McMahon over his departure from the company.

He also revealed that he kept in touch with Shane McMahon and he considers him to be a good friend.

“There is no bad blood between Vince and myself. I still speak with Vince off and on, and Shane is a good friend. We text and joke around all the time, and I was just talking to him last week. But there are definitely some things in WWE that should happen and could happen, and there are people who are not in WWE but should be.”

Shane McMahon returned to WWE in 2016 after a seven-year absence, while Lashley also rejoined the company in 2018.