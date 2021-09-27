5 WWE Superstars with split personalities

Gimmicks are an integral ingredient of the world of WWE, distinguishing each WWE superstar with their specific set of characteristics. Gimmicks may change from time to time and a superstar or the company may decide to freshen their appearance.

In some cases, the new character provided to the performer may be a massive turnaround from his previous gimmick. One instance is the case of Husky Harris, the shakiest member of Nexus, who went on to become a prominent cult leader in the form of Bray Wyatt.

WWE DOCUMANIA™ @WWEDocumania Husky Harris and Bray Wyatt would make a great tag team http://t.co/Nhkf5OWj6U Husky Harris and Bray Wyatt would make a great tag team http://t.co/Nhkf5OWj6U

However, in certain cases, a WWE superstar may juggle two or more personalities. These personalities can be polar opposites. For example, a superstar may produce fear in their opponents through a persona, while in the other persona they are just another superstar.

In the history of the company, such occurrences have transpired intermittently and, in most cases, fans have approved of the multi-gimmicked wrestler. Here is a list of five WWE superstars with split personalities.

#5 Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (Funhouse Bray Wyatt / The Fiend)

Prior to his shocking release earlier this year, Bray Wyatt experienced a storied career in WWE. The third-generation professional wrestler started as the unimpressive Husky Harris but, as Bray Wyatt, he achieved much success, although fans believe he could've achieved even more if WWE booked him better.

In the final years of his run, Wyatt juggled two personalities: the fun-loving Bray Wyatt trying to dispose of his wicked past self, and The Fiend, destructive and dark, looking for revenge. The performer managed to maneuver the characters successfully, although WWE ended up eliminating him from their plans, providing Alexa Bliss with much of the gimmick's essence.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh