Bray Wyatt reacts to Seth Rollins saying he wanted to strangle Vince McMahon after WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Bray Wyatt has teased his reaction to WWE Hell in a Cell 2019, following Seth Rollins' comments about the aftermath of their match at the pay-per-view.

The two faced each other in a Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship. Wyatt challenged Rollins as his alter-ego, The Fiend. It ended in disaster, as the match was ruled a no-contest despite it happening inside the cell.

The bizarre outcome resulted from Rollins burying The Fiend under many weapons before smashing him with a sledgehammer. The fans in attendance were upset. As it turns out, so were the participants.

Appearing on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Seth Rollins spoke about what happened after his Hell in a Cell Match with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The Messiah said he was ready to strangle Vince McMahon and had to be held back by WWE producer TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd.

"I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you, I’m not kidding you. Tyson Kidd, TJ Wilson [WWE producer] was there to hold me back. Dude, I stared right into Vince’s eyes. You know where he sits in that chair over there [backstage]. I looked at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other, and he walked out,” Rollins said.

Bray Wyatt responded to the news of Rollins wanting to strangle McMahon after Hell in a Cell 2019, teasing that his reaction to the match was even stronger. He replied to a tweet about it.

"Wait until you hear my reaction," said Bray Wyatt.

Is Bray Wyatt AEW bound following his WWE release?

The no-contest at Hell in a Cell 2019 was one of several poor booking decisions WWE made with Bray Wyatt during his time with the company. He was released nearly two months ago and has been rumored to debut in AEW soon.

The reports suggest that Wyatt will show up on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, despite not completing his 90-day non-compete clause. The show is in Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee, one of the former WWE Champion's closest friends.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

