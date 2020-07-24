5 WWE Superstars who stole someone else's Championship

WWE Championships are contested almost every week as part of the company's regular programming. It's become a known rule that titles can only change hands after a pinfall or submission, unless stated as part of a stipulated match.

Sometimes a heel will play their own games in order to retain a Championship, which often leads to the other star taking the title anyway. Over the years, there have been a number of WWE stars who have become tired of waiting to win a Championship and have just taken someone else's because they feel they deserve it.

Of course, history doesn't recognize these stars as official Champions because the title didn't actually change hands within the rules, but for a certain amount of time, they were the ones holding the title on WWE TV. Here are five Superstars who have done just that.

#5. Sasha Banks

The WWE Universe watched in shock on Sunday night when Sasha Banks and Bayley stole Asuka's WWE Championship as part of an elaborate plan from the duo at Extreme Rules.

Banks was challenging Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship before Asuka accidentally spat green mist in the referee's face, Bayley then hit Asuka with the Championship belt and the referee was unable to make the count.

Bayley then took the referee's shirt and made the count herself before declaring Banks as the new Champion even though Bayley doesn't have the powers of a WWE official.

Banks took the RAW Women's Championship and the next night on RAW, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon stated that The Boss wasn't the rightful Champion. McMahon went on to explain that because neither woman won the title match at Extreme Rules, there would be a Women's Championship match the following week on Monday Night RAW to crown the rightful Champion.