5 WWE Superstars from SummerSlam 1992 and how they look 30 years later

Unless you're living under a rock, you've probably heard of WWE's next premium live event - Clash at the Castle. The spectacle will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday.

WWE Clash at the Castle will be historic as it marks the first time the global franchise has held a major event in the United Kingdom in over three decades. The last time the company held a pay-per-view in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

More aged professional wrestling fans might recall some of the Superstars who competed on the card that night. Some of those stars have passed away, most notably the hometown hero The British Bulldog, Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, and Kamala.

However, others who competed inside the Wembley Stadium are still alive. Today, we look at 5 WWE Superstars from SummerSlam 1992 and how they look three decades later.

#5 Former WWF Tag Team Champion Typhoon

You may recall the botched and hilarious debut of the Shockmaster in WCW in 1993. However, before becoming the Shockmaster, Fred Ottman, the man behind the character, was Typhoon.

One-half of the Natural Disasters and the late Earthquake Typhoon competed at SummerSlam 1992. That night, he and Earthquake successfully defended their WWF Tag Team Championships against The Beverly Brothers, Beau, and Blake.

Thirty years later, Ottman is retired and has not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now 65, he doesn't appear in public frequently and hasn't been seen on television either. Luckily, He was part of an exclusive interview earlier this year to discuss his career.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

The Million Dollar Man and his cynical laugh are well-remembered by hardcore WWE fans. Ted DiBiase Sr. was one of the greatest villains of his time and is still a massive name in the wrestling business.

In 1992, he was part of Money Inc. with Irwin R. Schyster. Accompanied by Jimmy Hart, DiBiase and Schyster opened SummerSlam 1992 in a grudge tag-team match against The Legion of Doom. After a fifteen-minute encounter, they lost to Hawk and Animal.

DiBiase has already retired from professional wrestling but still makes sporadic appearances for WWE. The Hall of Famer was involved in a storyline with Cameron Grimes last year on NXT.

#3 Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart needs no introduction. "The Best There Is, the Best There Was, and the Best There Ever Will Be" was a trailblazer for his generation.

The Excellence of Execution main-evented SummerSlam 1992 with his brother-in-law and close friend, The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith. Hart and Smith took each other to the limit in what was considered one of the greatest Intercontinental Championship matches.

Thirty years later, The Hitman has long-retired from professional wrestling, lost physical shape, and battled several health problems, including one with prostate cancer. He last appeared in WWE in August 2019 but has since made sporadic appearances outside the company in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is considered the best in-ring performer of his generation. The Heartbreak Kid is an inspiration for every wrestling fan and has provided us with several unforgettable memories.

One of the rising stars at the time, HBK, was in action for the first major WWE pay-per-view outside North America. Accompanied by Sensational Sherri, Michaels fought Rick Martel for a double count-out. Far from his best efforts, this match has faded from memory.

Out of all the entries on this list, the Hall of Famer still maintains the closest ties with WWE, probably due to his friendship with the new Head of Creative Triple H. After Hunter gained control, HBK was named the Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Before that, he had a crucial backstage role in the production of NXT.

#1 The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a name synonymous with WWE. Considered by Vince McMahon to be the most loyal employee, Taker was always a significant player.

That was most certainly the case in 1992 too, when he faced off against Kamala at the second-biggest event of the year. However, this match was soon forgotten due to its short duration and unnecessary disqualification finish. The Ugandan Giant kept attacking Taker after the match, but the DeadMan sat up and pursued his rival and his manager into the locker room.

The Phenom retired from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 36 following a victory over AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. This year, Mr. McMahon inducted him into the Hall of Fame, where he was showered with immense love by the live crowd and locker room. Today, he is enjoying his retirement in peace.

