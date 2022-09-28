5 WWE Superstars who should team up to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series

The Bloodline is, without a doubt, the most dominant group in WWE today. Their legacy continues to grow every week, and you wouldn't be called daft for suggesting they are among the greatest wrestling factions of all time. From their ruthless victories to their championship wins, they are nothing short of a winning machine.

Even though some WWE Superstars have won battles here and there against The Bloodline, no one has won a war. They seem to have the last laugh no matter who stands in their way. One day, however, that invincible aura will diminish, and that day may come as soon as Survivor Series.

WWE has to book all five members of Roman Reigns' faction for a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match. They should also book five of the very best to give them a good run for their money. As such, we look at five WWE Superstars who should team up to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who should band together to defeat The Bloodline: Matt Riddle

Riddle has a lot of unfinished business with Reigns and company

Matt Riddle's issues with The Bloodline are well-documented. The group injured his best friend and attacked him almost every week. Although he managed to take the fight to them a couple of times, he ultimately lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Riddle should be one of the five men looking to silence The Bloodline. He should also be booked to score an elimination as some redemption for what they did to him all those months ago.

#4 Randy Orton

Orton only has the voices of revenge in his head.

Matt Riddle's best friend Randy Orton is also a Bloodline victim. Roman Reigns and company inflicted his current injury. The team also won the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro, meaning Orton has a score to settle.

We all know how good The Viper is at carrying grudges and exacting revenge against his enemies. He should be in this dream team of competitors looking to pick up the biggest win in recent WWE history.

Given his status as one of the greatest superstars to compete at Survivor Series, his inclusion is a no-brainer. If nothing else, The Apex Predator should be in this team only because we want to see The Ones get RKOd.

#3 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has had problems with The Bloodline for a long time. The stable is the only reason he didn't end Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign. However, his inclusion in this team is due to his history with Sami Zayn, making him a crucial cog of this five-man army.

Recently, Zayn hesitated to attack Owens at The Usos' orders, suggesting he still cares about the man who was once his best friend. At Survivor Series, KO could be the one to inflict some serious damage and make The Master Strategist see the light.

If the latter betrays his Tribal Chief and aids the babyfaces, the pop will be deafening.

#2 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was screwed out of a surefire win at WWE Clash at the Castle, thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference. He has every reason to seek revenge against The Bloodline and should be a lock in this dream team for Survivor Series.

McIntyre is a top-tier competitor and could realistically score a couple of eliminations. Him taking Roman Reigns' cronies to Claymore Country will be some proper redemption.

The Scottish Warrior should also be booked to pin Sikoa and take Reigns to the limit before falling. If that disappoints you, read on, because the man who should do the Bayley and pin The Tribal Chief after ages should be.....

#1 Cody Rhodes

Can the wrestling/sports entertainment gods bless us with a Cody Rhodes comeback before Survivor Series? This is exactly what most fans are praying for, and WWE can plant the seeds for his inevitable feud with Roman Reigns at the premium live event.

Rhodes should be revealed as the fifth and final member of the team looking to end The Bloodline's era of dominance. He should be the one to score the elimination of all eliminations when he pins Reigns.

The American Nightmare should enter world title contention and eventually win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

