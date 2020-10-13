5 WWE Superstars who have teased a return recently

Earlier this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, we saw one of the greatest returns of all time as the Rated-R Superstar, Edge, made his return to in-ring action after almost nine years. The pop that he received from the crowd was memorable and arguably one of the best moments of WWE programming this year.

Edge was not alone as we have witnessed quite a few returns this year in WWE including the likes of John Morrison and MVP, to name a few. A Superstar returning is always a special moment for him/her as well as it also provides a much-needed shock factor to the WWE programming, shaking things up.

Well, there have been quite a few WWE Superstars who have teased making a return recently. Let's take a look at five of them in this article. Be sure to comment down and let us know whom would you love to see make a comeback the most.

#5 The Boogeyman

Is the boogeyman still hired by WWE? I’m asking because I think it would be so cool to revive his character. He was so creepy back then with the worms and his theme song scared the hell out of me😩@realboogey ? pic.twitter.com/3euJa8WDrr — Ashley✨💫 |#WeWantMelina| (@MelinasQueendom) October 8, 2020

WWE has seen several scary Superstars throughout its history but none of them have been spookier than The Boogeyman. He made his debut in 2005 and the strange gimmick of The Boogeyman eating worms and scaring his opponents with his spooky antics was very popular among the WWE Universe.

After being released by WWE in 2009, The Boogeyman has made a few occasional appearances for the company. He returned to in-ring action for one night at the 2015 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and later signed a legends contract with WWE later that year.

Recently, The Boogeyman teased a return to WWE through a cryptic tweet. His most recent appearance for WWE was at the RAW Reunion in 2019. If The Boogeyman does make his in-ring return, fans would love to see him go up against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The two share some history as it was Wyatt who eliminated The Boogeyman from the Royal Rumble in 2015. With Halloween around the corner, we might even see him make a special appearance at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc show.