5 WWE Superstars that are beginning to lose momentum

Like it or not, these five popular Superstars are starting to lose momentum.

These five Superstars are in desperate need of a change of fortunes.

Kevin Owens isn't the only WWE Superstar in need of momentum

Momentum has always been the name of the game in WWE and while there are other factors that contribute to a Superstar's success, this is arguably the most important. Beyond that, it is that one thing that can take an indy darling and make him or her into the next big thing on the roster.

If nothing else, momentum is what everyone on the WWE roster needs right now and it could make a huge difference in their career. Unfortunately for the following five Superstars, they are having difficulty gaining that much-needed momentum and are at risk of falling into the chasm that is irrelevancy

#5 Liv Morgan

Will WWE ever know who the real Liv Morgan is?

There was just something about Liv Morgan's vignettes about finally revealing her true self that resonated with fans. Maybe it was due to the fact that fans wanted to see what she would do after her stint with The Riott Squad or the big pay off that was being teased, but there was a lot of attention and speculation on her at the time.

WWE decided to reveal her as Lana's secret lover during her wedding to Bobby Lashley and everyone was shocked. They were more shocked, however, when that part of the storyline was scrapped, the incident was never mentioned again and Morgan was put into a mini feud with former Riott Squad members.

Fast forward to now, and Morgan is back to her backstage segments trying to recreate the magic that got fans interested in the first place. The problem with this though is that Morgan was racking up key wins at the time and did a good job of staying afloat. Now it seems like all of this has been undone and she is back at square one.

