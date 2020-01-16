5 WWE Superstars that you wouldn't believe are fathers

There are many WWE stars who juggle their careers and family life

Wrestling is a career that has a short shelf life, but it's also a career that can take years to make it to a big enough promotion to be able to make a living out of it. This means that many wrestlers are signed by WWE when they have already made a family and have to then leave them behind whilst they're on the road.

Whilst there are several mothers currently part of the main roster including Mickie James, Lacey Evans, Maria Kanellis, Tamina, and Stephanie McMahon there are also a number of fathers.

Many families are able to work their lives around WWE's exhausting travel schedule, to the point where many fans are actually unaware that these stars have a family outside of the ring.

5. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan has two children with his wife Jamie

Erick Rowan is currently part of an interesting storyline on WWE TV, which sees him hiding something interesting in his cage. Rowan has always been part of strange storylines on WWE TV since he debuted as part of the Wyatt Family and later became one half of The Bludgeon Brothers.

Despite the persona that Rowan delivers on WWE TV, he is a very different person outside of the ring, since the former Wyatt Family member is the father of two children. Rowan has been very private about his life outside of WWE since he likes to live his gimmick, but what is known about the Big Redwood is that he is married to a woman called Jamie Cole and the couple has two children together a son and a daughter.

Rowan doesn't mention his family on his Instagram page very often because he prefers to remain in character whenever he can.

