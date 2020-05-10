5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker almost faced at WrestleMania

The Undertaker and Braun Strowman

Around three decades after he defeated Jimmy Snuka in his WrestleMania debut in 1991, The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the biggest Superstars the pro-wrestling industry has ever seen. After a forgettable run as Mean Mark in WCW, Mark Calaway found his footing in WWE as The Undertaker and never looked back again.

WWE kept building up his streak with each passing year and he made it to 2014 without losing a single WrestleMania match. This was why Brock Lesnar's victory over The Deadman at WrestleMania 30 was dubbed as possibly the most surprising moment in all of pro-wrestling.

The Undertaker has faced a long string of WWE greats at The Show of Shows. There have been a bunch of occasions where The Undertaker was supposed to face a Superstar at WrestleMania, but the plans were changed before the event.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who almost faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

#5 Braun Strowman

On the Road to WrestleMania 32, Shane McMahon made his surprising return to WWE and was put into a Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker by none other than Vince McMahon himself. The Undertaker emerged victorious when all was said and done at The Show of Shows.

The original rumored plan for The Undertaker at WrestleMania was to face Braun Strowman, who was a part of The Wyatt Family at the time.

Reports stated that Vince McMahon was pushing for the match to happen at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Plans changed midway and we got The Undertaker vs Shane McMahon instead. Strowman was featured in a segment that saw The Rock and John Cena fending off The Wyatt Family immediately after The Brahma Bull made quick work of Erick Rowan.