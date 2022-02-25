5 WWE Superstars The Undertaker never got to face

Since his debut in 1990, The Undertaker stayed on top of the game. His Deadman gimmick was one of the reasons for his successful career. Needless to say, The Phenom has carried WWE for over three decades.

The former WWE Champion announced his retirement on a WWE Network special, The Last Ride, in 2020. His last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

After working in WWE for 30 years, the Hall of Famer has wrestled many veterans as well as young talents. Since WWE is a mammoth company, there are stars the seven-time WWE Champion never faced during his time in WWE.

Here's our list of top WWE superstars who the Undertaker never got to face during his time with WWE.

#5. Finn Balor's Demon King never faced The Undertaker

Finn Balor's alter ego, The Demon King is one of the most charismatic personas in WWE today. The former Universal Champion has been rocking this character since his NXT run.

In an interview, Balor expressed his views on facing The Deadman:

“I would really love to fight Undertaker at WrestleMania but given the fact that I lost the title on Monday, I think I’m gonna attempt to convince Stephanie [McMahon], who I know is here at the World Games, to get me a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the IC Title.”

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe never got to witness the epic confrontation between The Demon King and The Deadman.

