5 WWE Superstars who are thriving under Triple H

Triple H rose to the top of WWE following Vince McMahon's shocking resignation from the company in July. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced the 77-year-old as Co-CEOs.

The Game took over the Head of Creative role and currently serves as the EVP of Talent Relations and WWE's Chief Content Officer. Since taking control over the product, Hunter has brought back several stars who were released in recent years. His vision for the product has led to several superstars showcasing their talents that were previously ignored in WWE.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars currently thriving in Triple H's regime.

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman returned to WWE in September of this year after being released in 2021. He arrived with the nickname,' The Monster of All Monsters,' and has lived up to his billing so far.

Strowman picked up a massive victory at WWE Crown Jewel. The 39-year-old impressively defeated Omos and is now dominating the SmackDown World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Braun wins the tournament and challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in the weeks ahead.

#4. Shotzi

Under the previous regime, Shotzi had her name changed and was barely featured on television. Triple H clearly sees potential in Shotzi and has given her a push on the blue brand.

Shotzi won a Six-Pack Challenge to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. She defeated Shayna Baszler this past Friday and is set to battle Ronda Rousey for the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. It is unlikely that Shotzi will win the title at the Premium Live Event, but at least she is getting a chance with the new regime.

#3. Karrion Kross

Triple H quickly brought back Karrion Kross and Scarlett after he gained power in the company. Karrion went after Drew McIntyre right away, and their feud currently sits at one win apiece. McIntyre defeated Kross at Crown Jewel in a cage match, and time will tell if the two cross paths again for a rubber match.

Kross appears to be in line for a push as well on the blue brand. The Bloodline is locked in a rivalry with The Brawling Brutes heading into Survivor Series on November 26.

However, Karrion made sure to let The Usos know that he will be going after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the near future.

#2. Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Sheamus has had a great career that can sometimes be overlooked because he hasn't been in the main event for some time.

Sheamus has had a great career that can sometimes be overlooked because he hasn't been in the main event for some time. He's been a constant for the company and has taken whatever they have given him and made it work. His current presentation with the Brawling Brutes is a perfect example of that. The Celtic Warrior has somehow made walking around with Shillelagh a cool look in 2022.

His rivalry with GUNTHER earlier this year was fantastic. Despite coming up short against The Ring General at Clash at the Castle, Sheamus received a standing ovation from the fans. Time will tell if the 44-year-old is in line for a title shot against Roman Reigns after Survivor Series: WarGames.

#1. Sami Zayn

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#SmackDown The chants for Sami Zayn continue. I love to see it. The chants for Sami Zayn continue. I love to see it.#SmackDown https://t.co/RaEymgq6sV

The Wrestling world has completely fallen in love with Sami Zayn. He spent months trying to work his way into The Bloodline and finally succeeded. Everyone in the group has accepted the Honorary Uce except Jey Uso. The underlying tension between Sami and Jey has made for incredible television.

Under the previous regime, Sami was entertaining but wasn't given the freedom to show off his entire personality. Zayn has shown that he's not only one of the best talents in the ring but also one of the best on the mic and has impeccable comedic timing.

