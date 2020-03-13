5 WWE Superstars to have their best run post-Wrestlemania 36

The biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year is right around the corner.

Wrestlemania is the biggest WWE event of the year. Post a decent, to say the least, Elimination Chamber, we are officially on the Road to Wrestlemania. It is a perfect time to sit back and observe which WWE Superstars are headed the right way and which ones are going through a bit of a crisis. The Road to Wrestlemania gives a clear indication about the superstars the company is backing to be at the top. So let us talk about 5 superstars who find themselves in such an admiring situation this year.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler celebrating her dominant victory in the Elimination Chamber Match.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter before the Elimination Chamber, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't impressed by Shayna Baszler's debut match on Raw, days before the Elimination Chamber. Speculations were being made that she may end up losing the match in the wake of a late change in plans.

However, at the Elimination Chamber, all the doubts regarding her future in the company were put to bed. The former NXT Champion not only won the match but in the process, she became the first WWE Superstar to eliminate all 5 opponents in a single Elimination Chamber match and that too by submission.

The former Mixed Martial Artist will be facing Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania for the Raw Women's Championship, who is currently enjoying the longest reign in the history of the title. Becky won the title in the main event of Wrestlemania last year. So, there is a huge probability of her dropping the title soon.

Baszler attacked Becky on an episode of Monday Night Raw last month to start this rivalry. The match at Wrestlemania will be the first in this feud. Therefore, it is not sure whether Lynch will lose the title at Wrestlemania. But one thing is certain, Baszler will be the woman replacing "the Man" as the champion. If reports from Paul Davis at wrestlingnews.co are trusted, the Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman is backing Baszler at the moment and if she manages to play her part well, this will only be one of the many highs she'll achieve in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT