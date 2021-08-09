5 WWE Superstars that were once touted as the next Undertaker

The Undertaker is by far WWE's most successful character creation of all-time. The Deadman has been living with the persona for nearly three decades and is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers ever. Nobody has come close when it comes to his larger-than-life gimmick, and how much of an impact it has had on the WWE Universe.

Many have tried to become the next Phenom of the WWE, but The Undertaker has cemented his legacy as the only ghostly character to have a spot in WWE. Of course, The Undertaker's on-screen brother Kane comes very close, but there will only ever be one Undertaker.

That being said, let's take a look at five former and current WWE Superstars that were once touted as the next Undertaker.

#5. Mordecai was once touted as the next Undertaker

Mordecai in WWE

Mordecai's debut in WWE came in 2004, when he vowed to rid the world of sin. Mordecai was a heel, and was something of a religious character who wore white to signify purity. In this case, Mordecai was an anti-Undertaker character, that could have one day become a big star and all-time rival for The Deadman. He could have eventually taken over The Undertaker.

Sadly, Mordecai's run on SmackDown at the time came to an abrupt end following a bar incident that happened outside of WWE. Mordecai told Sports Illustrated in 2017 that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon loved the character, and that John Laurinaitis told him he would 'make millions' with the character. Mordecai said:

"I told Vince my idea of a religious zealot who was enraged by sin. I laid out my idea of long coats and a cross, almost Pope-ish and even vignettes with a confessional where I punch through the confessional booth and choke out the sinner. Vince’s eyes blew up and he looked at me and said, ‘Holy s**t.’ Laurinaitis grabbed me when I walked out and said, ‘Son, you’re about to make a million dollars!"

The character should have been on WWE television for years, and it could have easily become the next big character WWE had produced. Unfortunately, we'll never find out if the Mordecai character could have surpassed The Undertaker one day.

Mordecai still wrestles to this day using the character, and appeared last summer at GCW's Collective independent event in Indianapolis, losing to Danhausen for Absolute Intense Wrestling.

Edited by Jack Cunningham