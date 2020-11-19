Survivor Series is set to be The Undertaker's farewell after 30 years in the WWE. The Deadman has given a number of interviews in the run-up to Survivor Series and he recently spoke to USA TODAY Entertainment.

During the interview, The Undertaker opened up about watching the WWE product and how it's hard for him to be just another fan. The Deadman also revealed that he keeps having conversations with himself while watch wrestling, sort of critiquing what he was watching:

It's hard to be just a straight fan because I want everybody to succeed and to develop to their potential. So I kind of go like 'that didn't make sense, don't do that, why would you do that?'. You'd laugh, you'd actually laugh if there was a camera watching me watch wrestling. I have these conversations, it's pretty amusing I'm sure.

The Undertaker reveals why he is "nervous" about The Fiend

The Undertaker was also asked about 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and how the character has drawn from the legacy of The Deadman's chracter. The Undertaker revealed that he was a big fan of The Fiend's character but added that he was still "nervous" about how WWE are going to handle the character:

I love his character. I love it but I get nervous because sometimes they wanna over produce things and he has such a good grasp of that character. I just get nervous like... just let it go, just let it simmer, don't try to throw all the gasoline on that at one time. But yeah, he's like the new age dark side kind of guy and he's doing a great job. He really is.

The Undertaker also discussed his opinion of the storyline between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, during the same interview. The Deadman said that he was a big fan of the storyline and believed that it had both shown the best of Roman Reigns while also helping to elevate his cousin Jey Uso to a new level.

