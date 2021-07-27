5 WWE Superstars Triple H put over

Triple H is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest performers in the history of the WWE. His career in professional wrestling has spanned over three decades. Now an Executive behind the scenes, Triple H still contributes to the product today, and runs WWE's third brand, NXT.

Triple H made it to the top of WWE during the Attitude Era, and cemented his place there for the following years that came. He has faced some of the best the business has to offer, and with that has reigned a world champion in WWE 14-times.

Over the years, Triple H has been criticized by fans for using his 'shovel' to bury other talent in his path. But is that true, or is that just a narrative that has been sensationalized? That being said, let's take a look at five times Triple H put talent over.

#5 Triple has put over Seth Rollins

Triple H and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW

In 2014, during The Authority era on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins aligned with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon by turning on The Shield. It was Rollins' big break on the roster as a singles competitor.

A couple of years later, Seth Rollins and Triple H crossed paths again, which resulted in the two squaring off at WrestleMania 33.

After a serious knee injury, Rollins returned, only to see his opportunities quashed by Triple H. Rollins wanted answers. It became a hotly anticipated match at WrestleMania 33, with Rollins even suffering another minor knee injury.

The injury thankfully didn't rule him out of the Show of Shows. He went on to defeat Triple H in an unsanctioned match in front of a sold-out crowd in Orlando.

SETH ROLLINS BEATS TRIPLE H WITH A PEDIGREE! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/P5ALkK4QH4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 3, 2017

Triple H commented in 2017, to Sky Sports in the UK:

"To stand in the ring with a guy as talented as Seth Rollins is, who's kind of the current and the future of WWE in many ways, it's hard to describe how that feels," Triple H said. (h/t Sky Sports)

Triple H saw a lot in Seth Rollins when he came through the doors at NXT. The talented superstar from Davenport has continued to excel in the ring since his career-altering victory over TripleH at WrestleMania 33. It is also a testament to Triple H that he put over such a young talent at the time on the biggest stage.

Seth Rollins defeats Triple H by pinfall #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0diAMvB3yB — Troydan (@Troydan) April 3, 2017

