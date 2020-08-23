5 WWE Superstars who turned their career around after a major injury

WWE superstars are aware that they are part of a contact sport. This means that injuries are a by-product of their daily lives and each star has a certain routine that they regularly partake in to ensure that injuries are minimal.

Often there are times when injuries can not be prevented, this happens a few times a year in WWE and sometimes wrestlers will be sidelined for more than a year, be written out of any storylines and all but forgotten by the WWE Universe.

.@WWE

Dear A

"I am tired of getting up every time I fall and trying to fight the fight I will never be able to win"

From Injuries to obscurities... Tonight has defeated me in more ways than We know

Im not willing to give control away...

But I know You are waiting

-EM#SDLive — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) June 26, 2019

Many injuries mean that a superstar is unable to make their return, recently both Paige and Tyson Kidd have been forced out of action indefinitely following injuries, whilst Ember Moon has hinted that her recent Achilles tear could be the end of her career.

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Whilst some careers end through injury, others flourish and interestingly every WWE star on this list has been able to return bigger and better following a major injury.

#5. Triple H

The Game is one of the most recognizable names in WWE at present, but when he first came to WWE in the late 1990s he made a name for himself as a member of D-Generation X. Triple H then went on to be part of a storyline with Stephanie McMahon against the authority figures in the company at that time before suffering an injury at the worst possible time.

Triple H suffered a tear in his left quadriceps muscle mid-way through his main event match on RAW back in 2001. Despite the severity of the injury and the fact that the muscle had been pulled completely off the bone, The Game finished the match before undergoing surgery for what was seen as a career-threatening injury.

The injury brought an end to the McMahon-Helmsley storyline and kept Triple H out of action for eight months which meant that he missed the whole Invasion.

Triple H's WWE Return

When The King of Kings returned in January 2002 it was clear that he had been putting the hours in at the gym and the company rewarded him when he won the Royal Rumble a few weeks later.

Triple H went on to become WWF Champion in the WrestleMania main event, this was just his fifth World Championship reign, The Game has since gone on to become a 14-time World Champion, won The Royal Rumble for the second time in 2015.

Triple H is now the godfather of NXT where he continues to pass on his knowledge of the business to the next generation.