5 WWE Superstars who are undefeated at Survivor Series

Survivor Series is one of the big four events that WWE holds annually, with the most exclusive drawcard at this event being the the Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match.

On account of this traditional elimination match, which is typically 4 on 4, or 5 on 5, there are more superstars who compete in this pay-per-view as compared to other events that WWE holds. This means there's plenty of chances for a wrestler to lose, especially in the elimination match.

However, credit must be given to those superstars, past and present who have conquered all adversity to never lose at Survivor Series, be it in these traditional elimination matches or in regular bouts.

In this article, we look at five WWE superstars who remained undefeated at this iconic event.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Macho King Randy Savage drops the patented elbow on Bret "Hitman" Hart to eliminate him from the 1989 Survivor Series. Macho King Randy Savage drops the patented elbow on Bret "Hitman" Hart to eliminate him from the 1989 Survivor Series. https://t.co/03xmscADlL

WWE Hall of Famer, the late 'Macho Man' Randy Savage has certainly been one of the best wrestlers in WWE in the late 80s and early 90s.

Savage had a perfect 5-0 record at this pay-per-view, winning four traditional Survivor Series elimination matches and a tag-team match. He won the first 5-on-5 elimination bout at the inaugural Survivor Series in 1987, and then continued the good run in three more elimination matches in the 1988,1989 and 1993 editions.

At Survivor Series 1993, the former two-time world champion was the surprise fourth member of Razor Ramon's team. The Macho Man successfully eliminated Diesel in this bout.

Randy's only tag team victory came during the Survivor Series edition in 1992 when he partnered with the late Mr. Perfect to beat the team of Ric Flair and Razor Ramon by disqualification.

With feats such as this, Randy Savage has surely been one of the shining stars at this event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman