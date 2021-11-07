5 WWE Superstars who debuted at Survivor Series

Survivor Series is the second-oldest pay-per-view in WWE history after WrestleMania. Beginning in 1987, the iconic event has a rich history, with the traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match as the biggest attraction.

Apart from the traditional tag match, this event has also become the battleground for RAW against SmackDown, where superstars fight for brand supremacy. With such excitement around this event, several superstars have used this pay-per-view as a platform to debut in WWE.

In this article, we look at five superstars who made their debut at this historic event:

#5 WWE Superstar - The Undertaker

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest superstar to step foot in the squared circle. Before his retirement at Survivor Series last year, The Deadman had been 'digging holes and taking souls' for three decades as a testament to his in-ring abilities and longevity as a wrestler.

During Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker debuted in WWE. With an uncanny presence, he was led to the ring by his then manager, Brother Love, much to the audience's surprise.

The Deadman was the fourth member of Ted Dibiase's Million Dollar Team against the late Dusty Rhodes' Dream Team. Taker started the contest against WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and immediately impacted him by getting the better of him. The Phenom eliminated Koko B. Ware with a Tombstone Piledriver and captain Dusty Rhodes with a Top Rope Clothesline.

Unfortunately, he got counted out while he was brawling with Rhodes outside the ring. Having said this, Taker created quite the impression in his first match. Survivor Series definitely served as the stepping stone for this legend to become the best in this business.

