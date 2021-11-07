WWE officially unveils 2021 Men’s Survivor Series teams

WWE has finally announced the superstars who will represent RAW and SmackDown in the men's 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series.

Each team will feature top names from both shows, and at Survivor Series, they will be embroiled in a battle for brand supremacy. For the first time ever, WWE took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to unveil all ten members who will compete in the bout.

The male stars announced to represent RAW are:

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

WWE SmackDown will be represented by:

Drew McIntyre

Jeff Hardy

King Xavier Woods

Sami Zayn

Happy Corbin

While it hasn't been confirmed by WWE, it's highly likely that the champions from both brands will once again collide in non-title singles action.

This means that Universal Champion Roman Reigns could face WWE Champion Big E. United States Champion Damien Priest could take on Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos could clash with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

Survivor Series is one of the biggest WWE pay-per-views of the year

Survivor Series has been around for a very long time. It's one of WWE's big four pay-per-views along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble.

The event is known for its traditional multi-man elimination match involving two feuding teams, but it evolved to become a show that features Superstars from Raw and SmackDown battling it out for brand supremacy. This year's show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 21st November.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Alongside the men's match, the show will also include a 5-on-5 match involving WWE's female stars. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmela and Queen Zelina will present Monday Night RAW while Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Aliyah will represent Friday Night SmackDown.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Which team are you rooting for at Survivor Series? Team RAW Team SmackDown 3 votes so far