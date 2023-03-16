5 WWE Superstars who underwent incredible body transformations 

In the ever-evolving business of professional wrestling, it's not easy for WWE Superstars to keep up with the physical demands of the game. Performers must always be in their best shape to compete inside the ring since millions and millions of viewers tune in every week to catch them in action.

However, due to various factors like an extended period of inactivity or injury, performers may not be at their physical best at all times. That said, there have been several occasions when athletes have left fans stunned by undergoing insane body transformations after being away from the spotlight for a long time.

In this article, we will look at a few such performers who surprised fans by getting back in shape when anyone least expected them to.

5) WWE legend Kane

One of the most terrifying and respected performers in WWE history, Kane has slowly drifted away from professional wrestling to focus on his political career. However, this didn't stop him from staying fit as he showcased his chiseled body in 2022, which stunned many fans.

The Big Red Machine thanked Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga for his insane body transformation. Despite there being little chance of him returning to active in-ring activity soon, with the body he boasts, it's safe to say Kane wouldn't seem even a little out of place among today's performers.

4) WWE legend Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus last stepped inside the ring for a match at SummerSlam 2019, where Charlotte Flair defeated her. As such, fans were stunned by her determination to keep herself in shape when the former WWE Women's Champion showcased her transformation in August 2022.

As it turned out, Stratus' transformation wasn't for anything as she's finally stepping back inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 39. She will team up with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita to take on DAMAGE CTRL on the Night 1 of the premium live event.

Furthermore, Trish Stratus is also expected to stick around after WrestleMania 39 for a potential money feud with Lynch. The fact that Stratus is in such shape at this stage of her career speaks volumes about her dedication to wrestling.

3) SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman

When WWE released Braun Strowman in 2021, fans saw little of him in the ring until his return to the global juggernaut in late 2022.

Upon his return, what caught the fans' attention the most was that he was jacked and looked much better than during his first stint with the company.

A few months back, The Monster of All Monsters shared a post on Instagram detailing his body transformation from 2015 until now. His growth as an all-around hulk made his former self look almost unrecognizable.

This has also positively impacted his in-ring work, as he seems much more agile in the squared circle.

2) SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey

Rousey's body transformation was inspiring!

When The Baddest Woman on the Planet gave birth to her daughter in September 2021, fans assumed it would take many more months before Rousey would get back in shape. However, she shocked everyone by returning within four months at Royal Rumble 2022, where she won the Women's Battle Royal.

A few months later, in May 2022, Ronda Rousey put up an Instagram post explaining how she trained rigorously to build a chiseled physique. The post went viral, with the wrestling world marveling at Rousey's inspiring body transformation.

Though Ronda Rousey is currently away from WWE because of an injury, she's expected to return in time for WrestleMania 39.

1) Intercontinental Champion Gunther

When Gunther first appeared in WWE, many fans thought he was overweight, despite his skilled in-ring chops. However, over time, the Intercontinental Champion has undergone a body transformation one could only think of.

Once he graduated from NXT UK to SmackDown, the Austrian performer worked hard, reducing as much as 60 to 65 pounds. His dedication has paid rich dividends, as he's one of the biggest and most promising stars in WWE today.

Gunther's IC Championship reign shows no sign of ending anytime soon, and he seems destined to win the world title sometime down the line.

