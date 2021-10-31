5 superstars who were unhappy in WWE

WWE is a dream destination for professional wrestlers around the world. It's the largest promotion in the industry and enjoys a worldwide following.

Its impact is such that, in some nations, wrestling and WWE are synonymous. Thus, it's understandable why rookies dream of wrestling inside the WWE ring.

Despite this, certain superstars feel unhappy about their position in the company. They may feel restricted at a mid-card level without the chance to hold major championships.

Some may never reach the mid-card level either and remain unhappy at the lack of regularity in their televised appearances. Many of these wrestlers eventually get frustrated and ask for their releases, leaving the company for greener pastures.

Here is a list of five WWE superstars who felt unhappy being part of the company:

#5. Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk infamously turned his back on WWE for multiple reasons stemming from the company's constant rejection of his wish to main event WrestleMania.

Punk also had problems with being paid less for his Wrestlemania 29 match than other major wrestlers. He also had problems related to the growth of his character. His unhappiness was such that he felt all passion for pro-wrestling had vanished from his heart.

He no-showed RAW and SmackDown, and WWE began removing him from promotional materials. It all led to the company firing him on his wedding day.

Punk mentioned health issues as a major reason behind his retirement, but he later withdrew his claims of an MRSA infection. Nevertheless, he is back in the AEW ring, where he evidently feels happier than in his WWE days.

