5 WWE Superstars who are unlikely to win a championship in 2025

Every year, WWE's CCO Triple H tries to tell interesting storylines, surrounding titles, and book exciting matches for fans. This year, many championships have changed hands numerous times, with many stars capturing the gold for the first time on the main roster.However, with a talented and competitive roster in 2025, there are still some superstars who are unlikely to win a championship before the year comes to an end.Now, let's explore five WWE Superstars who are unlikely to win a championship in 2025.#5. AJ StylesAJ Styles has attempted to secure an Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW over the past few months. The veteran finally got a chance at SummerSlam, but he failed to capture the title and also lost in a rematch on the red brand following Clash in Paris.That said, it appears that the creative team has now taken Styles out of the Intercontinental Title picture, as Rusev recently revealed his intentions to become the next IC Champion.With several superstars already vying for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, and Styles seemingly not having a partner to team with and challenge The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Title, it is unlikely that he will capture any title on RAW before the end of this year.#4. 17-time WWE World Champion, John CenaAt SummerSlam 2025, John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a highly anticipated WrestleMania rematch. With only six appearances left in his Farewell Tour, it is very unlikely that The Last Real Champion will capture another title before his retirement this December.This is perhaps supported by the controversial ending to the United States Championship match between The Franchise Player and Sami Zayn on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, thanks to a returning Brock Lesnar, who attacked both superstars.The creative team could have at least booked Lesnar's return after the showdown, similar to what they did at SummerSlam, rather than The Beast Incarnate disrupting the match to cement his feud with The Franchise Player.#3. Drew McIntyreAlthough Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the chances of seeing a title change at the upcoming premium live event are slim to none.Given that Cody recently regained the title at SummerSlam, it's highly unlikely that Triple H will strip him of the gold so soon. Even if McIntyre would eventually be the one to dethrone The American Nightmare, the creative team could book the match for WrestleMania instead.#2. Bianca BelairBianca Belair has yet to return to in-ring action after being sidelined with a finger injury she sustained in her Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the World Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, she came back as the Special Guest Referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi's match at Evolution 2025 before going back on hiatus.Given the severity of her injury, it appears that The EST may not resume in-ring competition this year. Rather, WWE might schedule her return at the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, where she could be booked to win the rumble and punch her ticket to WrestleMania.#1. Kiana JamesKiana James returned to SmackDown earlier this year as Giulia's official representative, where she's currently serving as a spokesperson for the Women's United States Champion.Given this angle, it appears the company is slowly developing the Kiana and Giulia storyline, with a possibility that the 28-year-old could turn on the former Stardom star and challenge her for the Women's US Title. However, it seems unlikely that it will happen this year.