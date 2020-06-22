6 WWE Superstars who are being used way too much on TV

WWE should allow these six Superstars to take a back seat for a while and let others move up the card.

Which WWE Superstars do you think are being used too much currently?

Charlotte Flair is one of the several Superstars who have been overexposed in recent months.

WWE is responsible for producing more than seven hours of programming every week and that is no easy task to complete. In fact, between taping episodes during the ongoing pandemic, dealing with the problem of not having an organic live crowd, and trying to carve out a path for the future of The WWE, it could be downright difficult at times to achieve the set objectives.

That being said, what makes things even harder is the fact that a considerable portion of the weekly product is dedicated to Superstars who are already established. Of course, this isn't really WWE's fault, especially since the company is trying to find a new sweet spot with fans. However, it is still coming at the expense of building up new talent.

So, let's take a look at six Superstars who are being featured abundantly on WWE TV these days. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think is getting way too much TV time currently.

#6 Nia Jax

Maybe WWE needs to keep Nia Jax away from the title picture for some months.

It goes without saying that one of the integral parts of RAW's Women's Division is Nia Jax. Maybe it has to do something with the fact that she is the only monster heel in the entire division with a solid track record. But her constant involvement in the Women's Championship picture has started turning away fans since they are finding the Irresistible Force taking up more and more TV time with every passing week.

With that being said and Superstars like Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and others striving to make a name for themselves, why not remove Jax from the title picture for a while? Sure, she is one of the best heels in the division and has the ability to make her opponents look great, but it's still coming at the cost of new talent.

