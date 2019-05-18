5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon doesn't have any plans for

Vince McMahon might never push these Superstars in WWE

Almost two decades after winning Monday Night Wars against WCW, another promotion has arrived to threaten WWE. Tony Khan announced the inception of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this year and so far, they have already signed multiple former WWE Superstars. Their first show, Double or Nothing, will happen on May 25 and things are looking great for them. TNT has also partnered with them for a television deal which will come into effect later this year.

This, obviously, isn’t great news for WWE, especially for Vince McMahon. Raw and SmackDown are continuously failing to get high viewerships, and it has panicked almost everybody in the company. According to a report, Vince is also rejecting every idea from everybody backstage, and this includes his son-in-law Triple H, daughter Stephanie, and son Shane McMahon.

Multiple WWE Superstars are also frustrated with WWE, and they don’t want to work here anymore. Vince is taking this matter seriously and doing the best he can. But still, there are a few wrestlers; he doesn’t care about a lot. In this article, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon has no big plans for.

#5 Luke Harper

Harper asked for his WWE release but it was rejected by Vince McMahon

Harper publicly asked for his release from WWE via Instagram, and he had recently returned to in-ring action after recovering from a wrist injury. At first, WWE had no plans for him, but then, he performed during Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. This match itself wasn’t up to the mark as we saw multiple botches and confusing angles.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Vince was furious at Harper’s performance in this match and felt that he isn’t ready to appear on television. The former Intercontinental Champion didn’t expect something like this, and his love for wrestling forced him to ask for a release. However, his social media post upset Vince a lot, and reportedly, Harper is now on his ‘bad list.’ And considering the rumours, it would be safe to say that McMahon doesn’t have any plans for Harper and he will likely not appear on-screen anytime soon.

