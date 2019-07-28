5 WWE superstars Vince McMahon loves but the fans don't

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 28 Jul 2019, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Vince McMahon is a genius, and there is no denying that. He has made WWE what it is today and they would be nowhere without this legend as their chairman.

However, he has made a few mistakes in his time as the head of the company and the fans have not been pleased with it. On several occasions, he has pushed the wrong star to lead the company and most of those times, the fans have shown their displeasure.

Without further ado, here are 5 stars who Vince McMahon loves but the majority of the fans don't.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was easily one of the best rookies in WWE history. His rise to stardom was amazing and the fans loved how he was demolishing his opponents at the start of his career.

All that changed recently when he became a part-time champion. The main reason why fans don't like is that they hardly get to see him in the shows and he only defends the title on pay-per-views.

The Beast is nowhere to be seen on RAW or SmackDown even when he is a champion and if he does make a rare appearance, it is just a promo where Paul Heyman speaks for him, the opponents comes to confront him and he leaves the ring. Maybe, just maybe, if he is in a good mood, he delivers a F5 or two.

At the same time, Vince McMahon absolutely loves him, not for his attitude or anything, but because he still has the crowd pulling power that not many have in WWE these days. He needs that one iconic figure at pay-per-views and it is mostly Brock Lesnar these days either showing up to win the WWE Universal title or to lose it to Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

1 / 5 NEXT