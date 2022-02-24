5 WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon may never welcome back

WWE is a forgiving company, and over the years, Vince McMahon has been able to brush aside his issues with several superstars in the name of business.

Back in 2014, McMahon put aside his issues with The Ultimate Warrior and even added the star to the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of his passing.

Recently, it's been rumored that Cody Rhodes could be on his way back to WWE, despite requesting his release from the company in 2016. The Dashing star is one of the leading man behind the rise of AEW.

It appears that Vince McMahon is happy to overlook many transgressions and welcome back some of the business's biggest names, but there are still a handful of wrestlers who may never appear on WWE TV again.

#5. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may never be welcomed back by Vince McMahon

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO! Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO! https://t.co/5ZgyjmdjE6

Ric Flair was released from WWE last year after his storyline with daughter Charlotte Flair was canceled. The two-time Hall of Famer has since started his own podcast where he has made it clear that he has been screwed over by WWE several times.

Flair has also stated that he will never return to WWE again several times on his podcast, but given his recent outbursts, it's likely that the star may not be welcomed back.

Flair stated the following on his Woo Nation Podcast last year and has also accused WWE of erasing his legacy.

“And, very openly, I text Vince, ‘No worries. But you know, you’re not gonna do — you’re not gonna bring me back.’ Not they want me by any means. But I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I could work for. But Nick Khan, who’s the guy that orchestrated taking me off the show— no. Never in a million years... big difference between Tony Khan and — Tony Khan respects me. He has, as does Vince. Nick Khan has none. He just knows I won’t come back" via CageSideSeats. said Flair.

Flair is already in the Hall of Fame and won't be able to wrestle for the company if he was to return. His daughter is in a place where she no longer needs her father there, casting a shadow, so what would Flair offer to WWE if he was open to making a return?

It seems likely that The Nature Boy has burned all of his bridges with the WWE Chairman this time around and there is no nothing that he has to offer.

