5 WWE superstars Vince McMahon won't want to leave for AEW

Jake Smith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 877 // 17 Jun 2019, 11:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar vs Chris Jericho, in AEW?

AEW has taken the wrestling world by storm. With signings of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears, they are already a step ahead of the game. Though many fans wouldn't believe it. It's clear that Cody Rhodes isn't interested in signing substantial amount of WWE Superstars except the ones that would significantly benefit the company.

WWE at the moment, I’d say 5% of the current makeup, and that may increase but right now it’s a lot of faces you’ve never seen and a lot of faces you’ll be surprised when you do see. (Credits to 411Mania for the quotes)

Their roster has, as of this writing, more than 50 wrestlers and it will increase in the future. And since AEW is going to compete with WWE, it wouldn't be shocking if they try to sign some of the top dogs of Vince McMahon. Here is a list of 5 WWE Superstars that Vince wouldn't let leave for All Elite.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is still in WWE

Is it even possible that Vince McMahon would ever let Brock Lesnar leave for another wrestling promotion?

The Beast is a wrestler with a decent record in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Even though these two sports are completely different (well, technically) Vince has refrained him from leaving WWE and working for UFC, many times. Despite rumors indicating the possibility of Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier in UFC, the alleged fight didn't happen. And Vince could have played a role.

In 2018, the former Universal Champion didn't leave WWE after WrestleMania, Greatest Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and even after Crown Jewel and that's because he received a hefty check from Vinnie Mac.

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Cormier, believing the same as me, said this:

I think when Brock looked at the landscape of the sport, what they were offering him, Brock said, 'I can make guaranteed money [in WWE].' Not work as hard. He'd have to work his ass off [to fight me] and it's probably gonna go the bad way. Whereas with the WWE, it's usually determined in his favor. So, as a businessman, I think Brock made the right decision.

Vince’s urge to stop Lesnar from joining the UFC has made it clear that the chairman of WWE would spend some more money to prevent him from joining AEW. After all, he knows the 41-year old wrestler’s AEW debut would break his bank.

1 / 5 NEXT